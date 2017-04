APRIL 11, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: MTD & TOWN & COUNTRY RIDING MOWERS, MINI CULTIVATOR. 653-4350

FOR SALE: 1997 GEO, 1992 BUICK, 2002 FORD TAURUS. 792-2916

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION (FULLY LOADED) CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL. 285-5288

WANTED: STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, PORTABLE BASKETBALL GOAL, BUDWEISER RACING COLLECTIBLES. 786-1052

FOR SALE: 2 KAWASAKI MOTORCYCLES, 1998 DODGE PU 4WD W/EXT CAB. 301 HEIZER 617-4293

FOR SALE: FORD PU BED TRAILER W/TOPPER, 1987 GMC SUBURBAN. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: 24′ ENCLOSED TRAILER, CAR TOW DOLLY. 791-7888

FREE: TUB OF KNITTING YARN, TREE ON THE GROUND FOR FIREWOOD. 935-4304

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE MOWER. 923-7542

FOR SALE: PELLA SLIDING GLASS DOOR W/BUILT IN BLINDS, BLUE LAZY BOY RECLINER. 923-5325 OR 923-7541

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS (9D), AIR RATCHET, 50′ GARDEN HOSE. 786-1945

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER 46″ W/GRASS CATCHER/BLADE. 786-9577

FOR SALE: 1985 CHEVY PU W/NEW PARTS 785-650-1707

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE, GAS RANGE, WOOD FENCING. 639-2038

FOR SALE: WEATHER GUARD DIAMOND PLATED TOOL BOX. WANTED: REFRIGERATOR 639-2934

FOR SALE: EPSON PRINTER (PRINTS, COPIES, SCANS) W/INK CARTRIDGE. 793-7385

FOR SALE: TREADMILL, OFFICE CHAIR, 6X12 AREA RUG. 282-1943

FOR SALE: MAKITA DRILL & IMPACT TOOL (NEW) W/CASE/BATTERY CHARGER. 282-1480

FOR SALE: 4 110 AIR CONDITIONERS, ANTIQUE PORCH POST (1913 HOUSE) 791-7510

FOR SALE: MINI REVOLVER 22 MAGNUM BLACK POWDER W/2 CYLINDERS. 282-7610

FOR SALE: HP COPIER/FAX/PRINTER, COMPUTER MONITOR, METAL TYPING TABLE. 285-6266

FOR SALE: 35′ TRIPLE AXLE TRAILER, LIMESTONE POSTS, 50 SQUARE BALES. 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: TIRE 31/1050/15 (NEW), 4 TIRES 285/75/16, CHANGING TABLE FROM THE 40’S 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER, COMPUTER DESK. WANTED: BEE KEEPING EQUIPMENT. 792-9414

WANTED: CAMPER 5TH WHEEL OR PULL 282-3364

FOR SALE: 5TH WHEEL CAMPER. 793-0019

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: LOUISIANA SMOKER & GRILL. THE GRILL USED WOOD PELLETS, ITS BRAND NEW AND HAS NEVER BEEN USED. THE ASKING PRICE IS $650.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL 546-3503

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY