A search party set for missing Kansas priest

Father Marvin Reif, age 53, walked away from the Protection Valley Manor in Protection on April 3. A priest in the Dodge City Diocese, Fr. Marvin has suffered from mental illness for a number of years and has family connections in Barton County. He has served in churches throughout central and southwest Kansas.

Father Marvin is 5’8”, weighs 265 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

A search party has been organized for Thursday, April 13 by family and friends to search the area where he was last seen. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Protection Valley Manor in Protection at 9 a.m. Those with 4-wheelers and horses are needed. Search dogs and drones are also welcome.

For information, contact his brother, Duane Reif at 785-735-8006.