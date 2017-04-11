14-year-old jailed for alleged online threat against Kan. school

FINNEY COUNTY – School district and law enforcement authorities in Finney County are investigating an alleged threat against a school and have made an arrest.

On Monday, the school resource officer assigned to the Garden City High School received information of threats of violent acts over social media that would occur at an undisclosed Garden City School, according to a media release.

With the help of USD 457 authorities identified the person responsible for the social media threats. He was identified as Alan Marquez,14, of Garden City.

Police located him and arrested him at his residence. He is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center and could face the possible charges of Criminal Threat.

At no time were any school, facility or students in immediate danger, according to police.

