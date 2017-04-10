Vehicle chase ends in the arrest of two Barton County residents

On April 8, 2017 at about 7:30 p.m. a Barton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a 1995 black Chevrolet Tahoe for a minor traffic violation. The vehicle was traveling north in the 600 block of North East 10 Avenue.

The suspect vehicle attempted to flee from the deputy northbound on 10 Avenue. The pursuit continued for approximately three miles when the vehicle attempted to cross a low water crossing that contained high water. The vehicle came to an abrupt stop.

The driver was identified as Corey Bradley, age 22, of rural Hoisington.

Bradley was arrested for possession of controlled substances, driving while suspended and numerous other traffic violations.

The passenger of the vehicle identified is Briana Earegood, age 21 of Great Bend, was arrested for an outstanding warrant issued by the Hoisington Municipal Court.

Both were transported to the Barton County Jail without incident.