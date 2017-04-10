USD 431 carves off 2.5 days on current school year

As the USD 431 school district in Hoisington gets ready to transition into the new Lincoln Elementary School in May, the district decided to shorten the school year by two and a half days. All public schools in Hoisington will now finish on May 12 to give faculty and staff ample time to move from the building built in 1926 to the brand new building behind it.

Superintendent Bill Lowry says the school board approved the measure last week.

Bill Lowry Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/lowry-lincoln-1.mp3

Lowry says the district thought about only dismissing Lincoln School students early, but felt shortening the school year for all buildings would cut back confusion.

With very few snow days used, hours of instruction have been up in Hoisington allowing for the early dismissal.

Bill Lowry Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/lowry-lincoln-2.mp3

Lowry hopes to be entirely moved into the new building by the end of July. A sale will be held for parts from the old Lincoln School before it is torn down.

An $11.5 million bond passed in the summer of 2015 to construct the new grade school and increase security and accessibility to the other Hoisington schools.