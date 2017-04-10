Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
