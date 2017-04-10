Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.