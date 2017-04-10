John O’Connor

April 10, 2017

And now, back despite popular demand, it’s another chapter (Week #299) of this obtuse opus, made possible in part this week by a generous grant from the What Is He Blathering On About Now Foundation? We sincerely depreciate their support.

If anyone tells you they are ‘downsizing,’ offer sympathy (and maybe the use of your pickup) immediately. We have been dipping our toes in the murky water of the ‘downsize’ for a couple of years now and have finally decided to get serious about it. At some point in the not-too-distant future we may decide to move out of our current abode and re-locate a little closer to our daughter’s family, which includes our favorite two-year-old granddaughter, of whom I wrote last week.

There’s a problem however: 40 years of accumulated ‘stuff’ doesen’t just and up and remove itself overnight. This endeavor is a long slog. Think emptying Lake Wilson one teaspoonful at a time. And that’s only part of the problem. While you’re emptying the teaspoon, you glance across the lake and there on the other side is someone adding another teaspoonful. So, you’re at net zero for progress.

Good news, though; we are now emptying more than is being replaced. Sally carried out a garbage can’s worth of junk the other day. I looked curiously at the assortment of formerly priceless possessions. There was a funny looking blue rubbery thing.

“That’s the air mattress we used when we used to go camping,” she said brightly, her eyes lighting with fond memories. Just for the record, our camping craze lasted just two nights, one in her Dad’s back yard and one in ours. We bought about 200 bucks worth (1975 dollars) of camping gear and set out for Adventures in the Wild.

“Those were the days,” I agreed. We had decided to stay close to home at first, just to get our camping procedures and routine down pat before we went to Yellowstone or maybe the deep north woods of my old home state of Wisconsin. After two sweaty July nights in a tent flapping noisily in the 30 mph Kansas wind, we packed everything up and put it down in the basement. Where it’s been for a while. We realized early on that if we wanted to go to Yellowstone, a nice comfy motel room with access to a pool and a really good free breakfast bar was the sensible way to go.

“Having electricity is a good choice, too.” she said. “Those sterno camp lanterns were cute, but give me a good dimmer switch any day.”

“Yeah, “ I agreed, “and HBO and Netflix. I mean, listening to the Royals game in the tent was fine, but the racket from the neighbor’s German shepherd drowned out Denny Matthew’s voice.”

So, as you can readily see, we ARE making progress. Next step: the 1991 set of Compton’s Encyclopedia. With twenty-some thick hardback volumes, I figure that’s worth at least two teaspoonfuls in the Lake of Stuff.

Well, you emptied out some of our trivia reservoir over the last few days.

Terry was in right away with ‘flowers in your hair,’ which according to Scott McKenzie’s big hit, was the proper fashion accessory to wear in San Francisco in 1967. Good work. Oh, the title, in case you want to hear the tune on YouTube, is ‘San Francisco’ (Be Sure To Wear Flowers in Your Hair.)

Ryan got the WW1 time question: people starting wearing wristwatches, a trend started by troops in Europe who had to precisely time artillery attacks. Up until then, the pocket watch was the timepiece of choice. And you’re right, Daylight Time (don’t get me started) began during that era, too.

In response to the ‘bugles and gongs’ used in wartime, Billy Willy guessed WW2. No, sorry, this kind of noise was not a victory celebration, it was an attack strategy. Which war?

Kim guessed the Humidor was located next to Dove’s on 10th Street. It’s still there, inside the ‘Rumors’ location, but we were looking for the original location, which Dennis provided: a little place inside the American State Bank Building on Main. You’d walk in and it was on your immediate left, a tiny spot, couldn’t have been more than 20 by 30 feet. It also spent some years located next to Fuhr’s Liquor at 10th and Washington.

Okay, so that leaves the ‘bugles and gongs’ question still open, and also the question about the name of the restaurant that used to be in the southeast corner of the Penney’s building.

Here’s a pair of new ones: what was in the Sutherland’s building before it became Sutherland’s? There are two correct answers.

What foreign group had a hit with two titles which made it to Number 1 in 1970?

That’s a wrap for this time. Think I’ll go downstairs and find a few more things to downsize. See you next week.

John