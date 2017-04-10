Great Bend wanted fugitive located and arrested

On April 7, at about 8 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies developed information as to the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive.

Sheriff’s officers obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 5900 block of Eisenhower Court. Officers executed the warrant and arrested the suspect without incident.

The suspect, Eliseo Velasco Jr., age 28 of Great Bend, was arrested on five outstanding warrants. The warrants ranged from probation violation to contempt of court. Two warrants were issued by the Barton County District Court, three were from the Great Bend Municipal Court.

Velasco was transported to the Barton County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.