Barton splits four game series at Pratt

The Barton Community College baseball team ended a disappointing sixty minute trip south for the weekend, returning home Sunday with its fourth straight conference series split as the Cougars and Pratt Community College split another pair of games to wrap up the four game set.

Barton was dominant in game one pounding out fifteen hits and an eight strikeout performance on the mound for a 13-1 victory but couldn’t keep the momentum rolling into the nightcap in suffering a 10-5 defeat.

The 2-2 weekend leaves the Cougars at 11-9 in conference play and 27-13 overall while Pratt stands at 5-14 in the Jayhawk and 15-23 overall.

Barton will step out of conference play for a doubleheader on Tuesday as the Cougars welcome the junior varsity of Bethany College in a 4:00 p.m. first pitch at Lawson-Biggs Field.