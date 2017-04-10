Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/7 – 4/9)

4/7

BOOKED: Troy Donald Johnson of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated battery, bond is set in lieu of $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal damage, bond set at $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Josh Bryant of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $240.00 cash only.

BOOKED: David Velasco of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $200.00 cash.

BOOKED: Velasco Jr. of Great Bend on two Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation, bond set at $75,000.00 C/S. Warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $500.00 cash only. Three Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $756.00 cash only. Warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $248.75 cash only. Warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $661.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on a Great Bend case for Barton County District possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, failure to stop at stop sign, no bond.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on a Great Bend case for Barton County District charge of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

BOOKED: David Anderson Jr. of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal damage received $5,000.00 OR bond through Judge Keeley.

RELEASED: Traistan Maas-Rader of Pratt to Pratt County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Patton Mills of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation after receiving an order of release.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on a Great Bend case for Barton County District possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, released to JJA then to parents.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, failure to stop at stop sign.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on a Great Bend case for Barton District charge of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, released to JJA then to parents.

4/8

BOOKED: Caleb Mark Frazier of Great Bend on GBPD for DWS, defective headlight, bond is in lieu of $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Luis Daniel Landeros of Lyons on BTDC for DUI, TOC, no DL, speeding, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Angela Spence of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Christina Manley of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant with a $500.00 cash only bond.

BOOKED: Zachary Schwartz of Great Bend on a Barton County District serve sentence.

BOOKED: Arturo Ortiz on a Barton County District Court case for no DL, DWS, ITOL, speeding, and no proof of insurance, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Briana Earegood on a Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Cory Bradley of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for possession of controlled substance hallucinogenic, driving while suspended, obstructed license plate, violating basic speed rule, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude, and expired registration, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: David Velasco of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $200.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Caleb Mark Frazier of Great Bend on GBPD for DWS, defective headlight, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Christina Manley of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant with a $500.00 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Luis Daniel Landeros of Lyons on BTDC for driving while under the influence, transporting an open container, no drivers license, speeding after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Arturo Ortiz-Reyes after posting a cash bond of $1,000.00 for no driver’s license, driving while suspended, no insurance, transporting an open container.

RELEASED: Briana Earegood on a Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

4/9

BOOKED: Adan Hernandez of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, no DL, and no proof of insurance, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Jaime Ayala Jr. of Great Bend on BTDC case for DUI, no DL, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Jesus Armondo Silva on Barton County District Court case for battery DV with a bond of $2,500.00 C/S. Immigration query sent to ICE.

BOOKED: Iban Martinez on Barton County District Court case for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, battery, disorderly conduct, minor in consumption and no drug tax stamp, with a bond of $100,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: James Burton of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV and criminal damage to property, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Benjamin Bruce of Hudson on SFDC case for aggravated battery, bond set at $20,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Adan Hernandez of Great Bend posted a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, no DL, and no proof of insurance.

RELEASED: Jaime Ayala Jr. of Great Bend posted a $2,500.00 surety bond Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for DUI and no DL.

RELEASED: James Burton of Great Bend posted a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV and criminal damage to property.