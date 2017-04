APRIL 10, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 5 36X80 STORM DOORS, PUZZLES, FULL BODY MASSAGER. 617-9083

FOR SALE: GAS RANGE, ELECTRIC RANGE, WOODEN PRIVACY FENCING. 639-2038

FOR SALE: 2 RIDING MOWERS 38″ 12-1/2HP, MINI CULTIVATOR. 653-4350

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOT (9), 3/8″ AIR RATCHET, CRAFTSMAN FLOOR JACK. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 SPRAYER TIRES 380/90/46, 24″ CABINET TOP W/SS SINK. WANTED: SHUFFLE BOARD TABLE. 653-4913

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER STX 46, 2 CYCLE CULTIVATOR. 562-7506

FOR SALE: 1987 GMC SUBURBAN. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: ENCLOSED TRAILER W/EXTRAS, CAR DOLLY. 791-7888

FOR SALE: SS E SINK COMBO W/FAUCETS AND ADDITIONAL ITEMS. 727-1310

FOR SALE: ENAMEL SKILLET, T-POT ETC. SPECKLED GREEN 793-8302

FOR SALE: 2 1969 CHEVY PU 1/2T – 3/4T, FIRE PIT RINGS, 20.8/38, 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

WANTED: SUV 786-0483

FOR SALE: COCKATIELS M & F, EGGS. WANTED: FEMALE MUSCOVY DUCKS. 617-4311

FOR SALE: EGGS, RABBITS. WANTED: LUMBER 2X4, PLYWOOD 7/16TH 792-5636

FOR SALE: ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, CHARCOAL GRILL. 603-8584

FREE: 5 KITTENS. 792-7107

FOR SALE: 2008 PONTIAC CONVERTIBLE GXP TURBO. 785-356-2558

FOR SALE: 2-1913 PORCH POSTS, 2 WHITE METAL AWNINGS. 791-7510

WANTED: SOMEONE TO ROTO-TILL. 603-8494

FOR SALE: 2000 JEEP WRANGLER W/EXTRAS. 617-9098

WANTED: THE SHELL OF A SS COMMERCIAL FREEZER. 786-1997

FOR SALE: 2 TIRES 235/70/16 FROM A JEEP LIBERTY. 792-5433

FOR SALE: MIRROR 46X49, CAR TRAILER 14′ 786-5255

FOR SALE: 2 KAWASAKI DIRT BIKES, 1998 DODGE RAM @ 301 HIEZER. 617-4293

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN ELECTRIC CHAIN SAW, ECHO WEED EATER. 264-0038

FOR SALE: 1985 CHEVY PU. 785-650-1707

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER 48″, 25HP 0 TURN. 785-483-1722

WANTED: SS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, PORTABLE BASKETBALL GOAL, BUDWEISER RACING MEMORABILIA. 786-1052

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: LOUISIANA SMOKER & GRILL. THE GRILL USES WOOD PELLETS, ITS BRAND NEW AND HAS NEVER BEEN USED. THE ASKING PRICE IS $650.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL 546-3503.