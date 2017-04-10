All-units chase ends with arrest in Barton County

On Saturday, April 8, an all-units chase was issued at 7:27 p.m. in Northern Barton County.

The driver was arrested in the 600 block of NE 10 Avenue for felony flee and elude, DWS, no proof of insurance, expired registration, obstructed tag, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office booking log shows on Saturday that Cory Bradley of Great Bend was arrested with a bond set at $2,500.00.

The passenger in the vehicle was arrested for a failure to appear warrant from the Hoisington Municipal Court.

The booking log shows Briana Earegood was arrested on a Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in the 900 block of NE 10 Avenue in Hoisington.