Security doors in place at Great Bend High School

Security and safety have always been concerns with school districts, but as different threats have emerged over time, USD 428 in Great Bend is attempting to mitigate future issues.

The Great Bend High School recently had security doors installed at the front doors, cafeteria doors, and doors at the Panther Athletic Center.

Assistant Principal Daryl Moore says the addition will provide more security for staff and students.

The doors, installed over spring break, will be unlocked before and after school and between classes during passing periods, but anyone wanting access to the building during other times will have to be buzzed in at the front door on the east side.

Security doors with buzz-in requirements have already been installed at the district’s elementary schools. Moore says the reason why the high school is last on the list to receive the security doors was because their students are bigger and more capable of protecting themselves.