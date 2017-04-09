Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 67. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.