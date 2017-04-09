Monday Weather

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
