Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428

Barton County, 201 South Patton Road, Great Bend, Kansas 67530-4613

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

April 10, 2017 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER Mrs. Carter

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS Mrs. Carter

Special Recognition – Teacher of the Year Candidate

Following final selection by the Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominating Committee, Amanda Loving will represent USD 428 in the 2017-2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year program! The board extended congratulations and appreciation to Mrs. Loving for her achievements in the teaching profession.

Congratulations to FBLA Students and Sponsor

GBHS Future Business Leaders of America attended State Competition in Topeka the last week of March. Eight students earned awards, and seven placed high enough to qualify for National Competition held in Anaheim, California this June. Congratulations to all FBLA members as well as Sponsor Andy Negaard and related-studies classroom teachers!

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS Mrs. Carter

None

4. COMMUNICATIONS Mrs. Carter

• Board Members’ Comments

• USD 428 Education Foundation

• Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

None

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. First Reading of 2017-2018 Student Handbooks Mrs. Carter

Proposed elementary school, middle school, and high school student handbooks, along with sheets of proposed changes, are provided. The student handbook is uniform for the elementary schools. This is a first reading. Approval will be sought at the April meeting of the BOE. Folders 6,A1a and 6.A1b (Elementary); 6,A2a and 6,A2b (MS); and 6,A3a and 6,A3b

B. First Reading of 2017-2018 Teacher Handbooks Mrs. Carter

Teacher handbooks (elementary school, middle school, and high school), are provided, along with notes describing proposed changes. A uniform elementary school teacher handbook is maintained through cooperative efforts of the elementary principals, with some details personalized to each school. This is a first reading. Approval will be requested at the April meeting of the BOE. Folders 6,B1a and 6.B1b (Elementary); 6,B2a and 6,B2b (MS); and 6,B3a and 6,A3b (HS)

C. Approval of GBHS Roofing Bid Mrs. Carter

Bids for seven sections of roofing at GB High School were opened on 4/5/17, one contractor responded. The administration recommends approval of the bid of $286,522.00 from Washington Roofing and Insulation. The project will occur during the 2017 summer.

D. Approval of KASB Membership for 2017-2018 Mrs. Carter

The BOE has utilized the services of the Kansas Association of School Boards during the past year, receiving assistance in such areas as policy development, personnel, negotiations, school improvement, and legal services. The membership cost for 2017-2018 is $11,548, which is identical to the previous year’s rate. The district’s 2017-2018 budget includes dollars for this expenditure. The administration recommends approval of membership as well as the Legal Assistance Fund @ $1,650 (same as the previous year). The total cost for renewal is $13,198. (Folder 6,F)

7. CURRICULUM AND INSTRUCTION Mrs. Carter / Mr. Popp

A. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

Professional Development Council 3/06/17 and 4/03/17

8. BUSINESS / OPERATIONS Mrs. Carter / Mr. Thexton

A. KSDE Audit

B. Approval of Specifications for Washington Parking Lot

C. Great Bend High School Field House HVAC Update

D. Field House HVAC Asbestos Abatement

Bids from three asbestos abatement companies were taken and opened on 4/5/17. The administration recommends approval of the bid of $21,512.00 from B & R Insulation. The project will be completed May 19 – June 4, 2017.

E. KASBO Information

9. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT Mrs. Carter / Mr. Thexton

A. Recognition of the Education Foundation Grant Recipients

B. Approval of Grant Application Submission

Kristy Alvord, Assistant Director of Food Service, requests approval to apply for a Fresh Fruits and Vegetable Program grant through USDA for the 2017-2018 school year. The grant is a federal and state program that provides reimbursement for costs of making free fresh fruits and vegetables available to students as a snack, two to five days a week. Grants are based on total number of enrolled students and the percentage eligible for free/reduced price meals. Park School received a $13,300 grant for the 2016-2017 year.

C. Legislative Update

D. IBB Update

10. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Mrs. Carter / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

11. EXECUTIVE SESSION Mrs. Carter

The BOE will go into executive session.

12. CONSENT AGENDA Mrs. Carter

A. Approval of BOE Mtg. Minutes (March 8 and 31, 2016)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

Certified Teacher Resignations

Ms. Erin Holste, Technology Coach at Jefferson Elementary School

Mr. Conrad Montoya, Teacher of Grade 4 at Riley Elementary School

Mrs. Sharon Reed, Teacher of Physical Education at GB Middle School

Lacy Hammack, Teacher of Grade 1 at Riley Elementary School

Certified Teacher Appointments

Mrs. Darla Saindon, Teacher of Grade 5 at Park Elementary School

13. UPCOMING MEETING DATES Mrs. Carter

•Curriculum Day: on Wednesday, April 17, 2017

•GBHS Community Work Day: on Wednesday, April 26, 2017

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: at noon on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Lincoln

•IBB Meeting: at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the District Education Center

•Employee Recognition Banquet: at 6:30 p.m., on May 3, 2017, at Perkins Restaurant (Kansas Room)

14. ADJOURNMENT Mrs. Carter