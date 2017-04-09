Monday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show ” hosted by Kate Brennen. Guests include staff from the Family Crisis Center and the Dell Hayden Memorial Child Advocacy Center in Great Bend.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Neuforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Shelby Cunningham, Library Assistant and Coordinator of Outreach Services at Barton Community College who will discuss “Library Week” activities.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-2:30 Dave Ramsey Show

2:30-6:30 Royals Baseball – Oakland A’s @ Kansas City Royals

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs

10:30P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”