Hannah Mauler loves dogs, so what better way to put together a fundraiser than to add man’s best friend to an event. Mauler, this year’s 2017 Miss Capital City, is putting together a fundraiser on April 22nd called “Dash for Dogs and Kids.” The event is a 5K run/walk to help raise money for the Golden Belt Humane Society and the Children’s Miracle Network.

The race will take place at Veteran’s Park in Great Bend starting at 9 am. on the 22nd. Participants are encouraged to run or walk with their dog. If you don’t have a pooch, you can run with a pup from the Golden Belt Humane Society.

The cost is $25.00 per participant and includes a t-shirt and snacks. Pr-registration is not required but encouraged. You can do so by e-mailing hannahmauler@gmail.com Entry forms are also available at local businesses.

There are several sponsorship opportunities as well. Find out more by calling 620-282-8692.