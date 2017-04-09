Another split for Barton baseball

By Todd Moore – bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College baseball team rallied to steal one victory but couldn’t overcome a four run inning in the nightcap as the Cougars split Saturday’s doubleheader at Pratt Community College.

Forcing extra innings with a seventh inning two run rally, the Cougars took the opener in the eighth inning getting a three run home run to win 6-4. Looking for the sweep, Pratt had other plans putting four runs on the board to break a two-all deadlock going on to a 7-2 victory.

The split moves Barton to 10-8 in conference play and 26-12 while Pratt stands at 4-13 in the Jayhawk and 14-22 overall.

The teams will conclude the four-game series on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader at Pratt’s Stanion Field.