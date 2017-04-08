Sunday Weather

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
