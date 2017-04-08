Sunday Weather

Great Bend Post

A few severe thunderstorms are possible late Sunday afternoon and evening, as a storm system and associated dryline and cold front approach from the west. Isolated occurrences of large hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards. The overall tornado threat appears low at this time.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

