Monday’s Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, April 10, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the April 3, 2017, Regular Meeting are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. PROCLAMATION 2017-05: National Public Safety Communications Officers Week, April 9-15, 2017:

-Dena Popp, 911 Director, has asked that the Commission consider the adoption of Proclamation 2017-05, National Public Safety Communications Officers Week. In part, the Proclamation honors Public Safety Communications Officers for their vital role in protecting the life and property of Barton County citizens.

B. PROCLAMATION 2017-06: Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month – April, 2017:

-Central Kansas CASA, Inc. has requested that a Proclamation be adopted declaring April, 2017, as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Proclamation states that child abuse and neglect can be reduced by making sure families have the support needed to raise children in a healthy environment and that there are dedicated individuals and organizations in Barton County working to counter these problems. Caitlyn Eakin, CKCASA Director, has been asked to present details.

C. PROCLAMATION 2017-07: Sexual Assault Awareness Month – April, 2017:

-April is designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Month to raise public awareness about sexual violence and to educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence. The Family Crisis Center provides services for sexual assault survivors at no charge and offers educational and professional training for community members and professionals. Rachel Angel, Executive Director, will present the Proclamation.

D. SOLID WASTE: Landfill Road Maintenance and Sand Sealing:

-In 2013, approximately one mile of asphalt road inside the Landfill was paved by Venture Corporation. Due to the heavy trucks and traffic at the Landfill, it is recommended that the road be sand sealed to maintain it in good condition. In addition to sand sealing, a portion of the road that was not paved in 2013 would be overlaid with asphalt prior to sand sealing. Landfill management requested that Barton County Road and Bridge perform this task with its regular sand sealing of other roads in the County during the 2017 year. If approved, the cost of performing the overlay and sand sealing is estimated at $26,000.00 by Road and Bridge management. Phil Hathcock, Solid Waste Director will provide details.

E. MEMORIAL PARKS: Mowing Services Proposal:

-At the Monday, April 3, 2017, agenda meeting, the County Commission approved a bid for mowing the Memorial Parks. After award, the bidder turned down the work. It is suggested that the Commission consider hiring the second bid submitted by J & J Construction in the amount of $1,510.00 per month. Per the bid form, both Memorial Parks must be mowed and kept trimmed to maintain a grass height no higher than 3”, with special consideration for holidays. It is anticipated the mowing will be required from April to October, 2017. Monies have been included in the Cemetery Budget for this anticipated expense. Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge / Noxious Weed / Memorial Parks Director will provide details.

F. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Kenny Schremmer, Commission Chairman Pro Tem, will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-County business offices, the Health Department and the Sheriff’s Office Records Division will close at Noon, Friday, April 14, 2017, for the Easter Holiday. The Barton County Landfill will close at noon. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time, Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

10:00 a.m. – Chamber Updates

10:15 a.m. – Fiscal Agent for the Wetlands & Wildlife National Scenic Byway – Byway Committee

10:30 a.m. – Present the FY 2017 Comprehensive Plan – Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director

10:45 a.m. – Program Update – Marissa Woodmansee, JIAS Director

11:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

After all appointments have been completed, the Commission will have a working lunch. During this time, they will review the County’s Employee Handbook and other documents related to regular operations.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Juvenile Services staff are scheduled for April 13, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, April 17, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.