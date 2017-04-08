Lady Panthers split double header at Cheney

The Great Bend Lady Panthers finally were able to begin their season Friday with a split of a double header at Cheney.

The Cardinals took game one 4-3. Both teams scored 3 times in the first inning before Cheney added a single run in the 3rd which would close out the scoring. The Panthers were held to 4 hits and committed 3 errors.

In game two, Great Bend pounded out 12 hits in a 9-0 victory. Hunter Marcum held the Cardinals to just 1 hit in picking up her first win of the season.

Great Bend will play at home Tuesday against Liberal at 4:00 p.m. Thursday the Lady Panthers travel to Hays to take on the Indians in a 5:00 p.m. WAC twin bill.