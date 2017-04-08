Lady Cougars fall to top ranked Butler

By Todd Moore – bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College softball team was back on the field after a thirteen day layoff due to weather, dropping a conference doubleheader Friday afternoon at Cougar Field to top ranked Butler Community College 10-0 and 11-1.

Having dealt the Grizzlies their last loss a year ago at Cougar Field, the Cougars found themselves trailing 3-0 in each of their first at-bats as Butler quickly jumped out ahead in part to consecutive home runs in the opener and a two-out round tripper in the night cap. On the day the Grizzlies pounded out twenty-five hits with seven exceeding the fence while getting dominant pitching combining for twenty-three strikeouts in securing the sweep.

The losses drops Barton to 7-5 in the Jayhawk and 22-9 on the season while Butler secured their 72nd straight win since last March 3rd split with the Cougars to improve to 34-0 overall and atop the conference standings at 10-0.

Barton’s next action is Monday in hosting Dodge City Community College for a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader.