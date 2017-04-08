Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Great Bend Police Department still struggling to hire officers

by 1 Comment

GREAT BEND POLICE IIThe Great Bend Police Department held new officer tryouts in January and February and were unable to get anyone in the recruitment effort. Obtaining patrol officers continues to be a struggle not only in Great Bend, but throughout the country.

Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch says they have opened their search but currently local officers make up a good portion of their department.

Cliff Couch Audio


Couch says the department is looking for five more patrol officers, which would make up a quarter of Great Bend’s patrol force. The officer tryouts start with a physical fitness portion and written test.

Cliff Couch Audio


The Great Bend City Council mentioned one of their goals is to find a way to retain young men and women in the Police Department and Great Bend Fire Department.

Comments

  1. A very honorable field of work. Great Bend is a great place to work. Good equipment, good leaders, good coworkers. Want to make small changes in the World, start with your own Community. Become part of the solution. I am old, retired and disabled, wish I was young again.

    Current score: 0

    Report this comment

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *