Barton Orchestra to perform “Strictly Strings” concert

The Barton Community College Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in the Shafer Art Gallery. “Strictly Strings”, as the title implies, will only feature the stringed instruments.

The 12-piece orchestra is comprised of high school and college students and members of the Barton and Pawnee communities. The show will feature a wide selection of music from Mozart and Handel to the “Feather Theme” from Forest Gump.

This year’s performance will include three soloists: Alyssa Lane, Isaac Encochs and Robert Feldt.

“Alyssa, Robert and Isaac are three of the six adult members of the orchestra who help make the orchestra a worthwhile experience for the college and high school members of the orchestra,” said Steven Lueth, Director of Instrumental Activities at Barton Community College. “Without their participation, the orchestra would not be an active part of the college and community. Barton Community College is one of the few community colleges in the state of Kansas that can boast having an orchestra.”

Lueth will be directing the concert, which is free and open to the public. There will be refreshments served at the end of the concert and an opportunity for attendees to meet and greet the players.