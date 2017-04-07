Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
