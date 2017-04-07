Weekend Weather

Great Bend Post

A handful of severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, as a storm system and associated dryline and cold front approach from the west. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards. The overall tornado threat appears low at this time.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

