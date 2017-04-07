This Weekend on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

KVGB AND 97.7 WEEKEND PROGRAMMING – SATURDAY

MID-5:00 Coast to Coast with George Noory

5:00-6:00 ESPN Radio – “Inside the Huddle” with John Clayton

6:00-7:00 ESPN Radio – “The Sporting Life with Jeremy Schapp”

7:00-8:00 ESPN Radio – “Dari & Mel”

8:00-9:00 Agri-Shop

9:00-10:00 Health Information Please

10:00-12:00 “Kim Komando Show”

12:00-2:00 ESPN Radio – “Dari & Mel”

2:30-5:30 Major League Baseball – New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles

5:30-9:30 Royals Baseball – Kansas City @ Houston Astros

9:30-10:30 ESPN Radio – “PodCenter”

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Robin & Reese”

SUNDAY

MID-5:00 Coast to Coast with George Noory

5:00-6:00 ESPN Radio – “The Sporting Life with Jeremy Schapp”

6:00-7:00 “Vision for Life” – with Dr. Roger Patterson who discusses faith, sports and life with some of the most influential people in the world of sports.

7:00-8:00 “This Weekend with Gordon Deal”

8:05-8:30 Lutheran Hour

8:30-9:00 “Viewpoints”

9:00-11:30 Local Church Services and programming

11:30-12:00 “Radio Health Journal”

12:00-12:30 ESPN Radio – “McNabb & Custer”

12:30-4:30 Royals Baseball – Kansas City @ Houston Astros

4:30-6:00 ESPN Radio – “Dickerson & Hood”

6:00-11:00 Sunday Night Baseball – Miami Marlins @ New York Mets

11P-MID ESPN Radio – “All Night”