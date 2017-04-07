Police: Kansas man reports carjacking

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a carjacking.

Just before 11:30p.m. Thursday, a man flagged down police officers in Topeka to report two men brandished firearms and took his car from a gas station near SE 29th and California Avenue, according to a media release.

The victim described the suspects as black men in their 20s armed with pistols. There were no injuries according, according to police.

A short time later, police found the victim’s car abandoned in the 1300 Block of SW Western. Detectives and K-9 units continue to investigate the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.