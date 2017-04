Come join Miss Capital City Hannah Mauler Saturday, April 8th at Playa Azul Mexican Restaurant and help raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Enjoy a delicious meal and a portion of your bill will be donated to CMN. You could also win a free meal from Playa by guessing how many steps Manager Rigo Razo will take that night.

The event will run from 5-7pm at Playa Azul Mexican Restaurant on West 10th Street in Great Bend.