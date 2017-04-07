Great Bend school board member reflects on new direction for the district

The Great Bend school district is ready to go in a different direction.

After Brad Reed lasted two and a half years as USD 428 Superintendent, Khris Thexton is preparing to take over the position starting July 1, 2017. Thexton has served as interim superintendent since last December after Reed announced his resignation/retirement.

USD 428 Board of Education member Susan Young says it was time to shift directions on the district’s leadership.

Susan Young Audio

Young was a teacher for 37 years before joining the school board in 2015. The former teacher at Riley Elementary School in Great Bend says it was slightly difficult having the former superintendent resign in the middle of the school year, but the school board knew what they wanted after observing Thexton for nearly four years.

Susan Young Audio

Young and other school board members mentioned at the March 30 luncheon that they received affirmation that Thexton was a good fit from the Kansas Association of School Boards.

Thexton becomes the 25th superintendent of schools in Great Bend since 1885 after serving as superintendent in Marysville prior to coming to USD 428 in 2013.