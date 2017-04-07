Golden Belt Community Foundation announces spring grant recipients

GREAT BEND, Kan. – Several times a year Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF) accepts applications from area 501(c)(3) organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It is this process that helps the foundation learn about its communities and current needs and requests for funding.

In addition to the foundation’s Grants Committee carefully reviewing each application, the applications are shared with donor advisors, with the applicant’s permission. Donor advisors are individuals, families, or businesses that have established a fund within the GBCF and remain active in recommending charitable organizations or projects they wish to support from their fund.

Golden Belt Community Foundation recently completed the March grant cycle and awarded over $27,000. The foundation supports programs or projects that are innovative, collaborative, proactive, measurable and sustainable.

Recent Grant Awards include:

$1,200 – USD 350 St. John Hudson – Flexible Youth Seating

Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Health Endowment Fund

This project will provide immediate health benefits through physical activity that will lead to higher academic performance, better health, and improved behavior. Students now will have an alternative of sitting at a regular desk including the use of clipboards, bean bag chairs, exercise balls, and chairs with fidget bands.

$780 – Central Kansas Christian Academy – Playground equipment

Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Health Endowment Fund

This grant will be used to replace and maintain equipment for recreational activity so that it provides a safe environment for all students to use.

$1,200 – City of Hoisington – Pet Waste Disposal Bins

Amos Bayer Fund and Barton County Endowment Fund

Pet owners now will have the responsibility to help keep Hoisington’s walking trail acceptable for everyone to use. These bins are utilized throughout public spaces and provide the owner a reminder to look after their pet.

$580 – USD 350 St. John Hudson – Music Instruments

Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Health Endowment Fund

Through the use of the Orff Method, children will be able to use a variety of instruments to not only learn music, but also improve motor skills, memory, and recall ability. Integrating music education in the classroom increases attention, focuses concentration, and reshapes the brain in students under eight years old.

DONOR ADVISORS SUPPORT GRANT REQUESTS

GBCF also uses the grants process as an opportunity to connect people who care to causes that matter. Donor advisors have an opportunity to review the grants requests and may choose to help fund an application with their donor advised fund. The following grants were recommended for funding by individuals and families that have donor advised funds within the foundation:

$12,709 – To support Family Crisis Center

This grant will focus on much needed purchases for the shelter including appliances, furniture, and capital improvements including an AC/Heating unit, porch railings, and bathroom remodel.

$267 – To support USD 496 Pawnee Heights

Will be used to replace a barbell that was bent while in use. A new type of lifting program has been started in the district that has led to a decrease in injuries and an increase in weight classes participation.

$5,000 – To support Kansas Food Bank

Some students rely on school breakfast and lunch during the week, but have nothing to eat at home or during vacation breaks. This program will provide packets of food on Fridays allowing students to come to school on Monday ready to learn and not worried about what to eat at the end of the week.

$500 – To support Central Kansas Christian Academy

