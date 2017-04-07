Celebrate Earth Day at Quivira on April 22

Quivira National Wildlife Refuge will be hosting a special event in honor of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a focus on pollinators.

Activities begin with a guided nature walk, followed by a presentation on pollinators. Guests to the event will then join staff in helping to plant seedlings in the refuge’s butterfly garden. All activities are followed by a lunch provided by the Friends of Quivira.

Last spring, Quivira staff established a butterfly garden on the grounds of the Visitor Center. Monitoring of the garden over the summer and fall resulted in the documentation of nearly 100 species of pollinators, including butterflies, bees, wasps, moths, and beetles. This year, the garden is being expanded.

All activities will be held at Quivira’s Visitor Center, located 1 ¼ mile north of the junction of NE 70th Street and NE 140th Avenue in eastern Stafford County (and 30 miles west of Hutchinson).

As with all of Quivira’s events and programs, there is no charge for the event.