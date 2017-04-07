GREAT BEND — Carol Elaine Hallett, 80, died April 5, 2017, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. Born Dec. 27, 1936, at Otis, she was the daughter of Manuel and Marie (Koch) Ochs. She married Eugene Ernest Hallett Sept. 22, 1956, at LaCrosse. He died Feb. 16, 2017. She was a clerk at Fuller Brush Company and was an aide at Lincoln Elementary for 10 years.

Carol was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, and Wagon Wheels.

Survivors include one son, Eugene A. Hallett of Merriam; three daughters, Connie Rathbun and her husband Wayne of Great Bend, Michelle Schwager and her husband Ron of Hoisington, and Renea Moore and her husband Craig of Pawnee Rock; two sisters, Betty Kirby of Salina, and Valta Dreher of Rush Center; one sister-in-law, Marjorie Ochs of Rush Center; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lee Ochs and Robert Ochs.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home with the Rev. Adam D. Wutka officiating. Burial will be in Locust Hill Cemetery, Rush Center. Friends may call from noon to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Lincoln Elementary School or St. Mark Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

