Barton softball offering position clinic this Saturday

The Barton Community College softball team is offering a skills clinic this Saturday, April 8, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cougar Field on the college campus.

Designed to develop skill proficiency for position players ages 8-12, the clinic will introduce a solid foundation of the fundamental skills of the game through the use drills and lots of fun while interacting with the Barton softball team. Cost is just $30 for this two hour clinic with early registration recommended but walk-ups are welcome. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will be relocated to the indoor facility located east of Cougar Field.

For morning information contact the Barton Softball Office at (620) 792-9293, (620) 792-9248, or visit www.BartonSports.com for the clinic flyer.