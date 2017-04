APRIL 7, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 3-1/2 HP CRAFTSMAN ELECTRIC CHAIN SAW, ECHO WEED EATER. 264-0038

FOR SALE: 1987 GMC SURBURBAN, FORD PU BED TRAILER, 33″ TIRES 33/1250/15 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: 24′ ENCLOSED CAR TRAILER W/WENCH 791-7888

FOR SALE: 1989 CHEVY PU PU, 3 HEALER PUPS. WANTED: TURTLE DOVES. 785-639-5033

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS (9D), AIR RATCHET WRENCH, FLOOR JACK. 786-1945

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER, 2 CYCLE SEARS CULTIVATOR. 562-7506

FOR SALE: 2000 JEEP WRANGLER W/EXTRAS. 617-9098

FOR SALE: YAMAHA 4 WHEELER 350 WARRIOR, GOODYEAR WRANGLER TIRE 275/55/20, MARLIN 30-30 W/EXTRAS. 793-0979

FOR SALE: STIHL LEAF BLOWER. 491-1570

FOR SALE: EXERCISE BIKE, MEN’S BIKE, RAMPS, ICE CREAM FREEZER. 639-2492

FOR SALE: POULAN 16″ CHAIN SAW W/SPARE PARTS/CHAINS. 653-4929

FOR SALE: LEG & FOOT MASSAGER, DINNERWARE. 793-8302

FOR SALE: 3PCS USED PIPES 17′, 2 FARM SPRAYER TIRES. WANTED: 2 18″ SHUFFLE BOARD TABLES. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 4 MICHELIN TIRES 235/55/17 564-3247

FOR SALE: KENMORE GAS GRILL. 793-2384

FOR SALE: UMBRELLA STROLLER, BED FRAME, CHARCOAL GRILL, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. 603-8584

FOR SALE: WINCHESTER MAGNUM RIFLE, HOME STEREO. WANTED: TIRES 305/35/24 282-4917

FOR SALE: WORX’S WEED EATER, REMINGTON TRIMMER (NEW), CRAFTSMAN LAWNMOWER W/EXTRAS. 282-0093

FOR SALE: FORD PU SEAT, CONCRETE CINDER BLOCKS, CHEVY TRANSFER CASE. 282-7708

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION (LOADED), CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL, JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL. 285-5288

FOR SALE: 3 WALL MIRRORS, 2 PCS OF GLASS, CHEST, PADDED BENCH. 617-5136

WANTED: RAILROAD TIES, IRIS BULBS. 910-7133

FOR SALE: STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR. 786-9718

FOR SALE: 20′ FLAT TRAILER, STEEL WORK BENCH 6’X2′. 785-531-0751

WANTED: LARGE ROUND BALES OF GRASS/ALFALFA, SELF DUMPING BALE TRAILER, 4″ CARGO STRAPS. 617-3944

FOR SALE: DOUBLE STROLLER. 617-6052

FOR SALE: 2 MARTY J RIDING MOWERS 1850/1860, ENGINE FOR A MARTY J MOWER, WEED EATERS. 785-731-1127

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

MOVING SALE: 3110 MEADOWLARK LANE, SATURDAY FROM 8AM UNTIL 2. ITEMS: DESK & CHAIR, LARGE JEWELRY CABINET, SMALL TABLES, LAWN MOWER AND LOTS OF MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS.

FOR SALE: LOUISIANA SMOKER & GRILL. USES WOOD PELLETS AND IS BRAND NEW, NEVER BEEN USED. ASKING $650. PLEASE CALL 546-3503

