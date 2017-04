4th earthquake in 3 days reported in north-central Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY – A fourth earthquake this week hit north-central Kansas on Thursday. It is the fifth earthquake in Kansas this week.

The magnitude 3.2 quake hit at 7:13p.m. and was centered three miles south of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday a 3.0 quake and was centered approximately six miles southeast of Mankato.

The agency reported a 2.7 quake 9 miles southeast of Mankato just after 5:30 Wednesday morning.

Just after 1p.m. Tuesday a 3.4 quake was centered nine miles southeast of Mankato.

Residents report feeling the earthquakes, according to Jewell County Sheriff Don Jacobs. There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quakes according to Jacobs.

On Sunday, the USGS reported a 2.8 earthquake was centered approximately 2 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge at 6:15p.m.

The agency recorded 7 earthquakes in March including a 2.9 quake March 30, near Belle Plaine.

The USGS also recorded 6 earthquakes in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quakes according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.

