Summer, fall enrollment open at Incredible Years Preschool

Parents of preschoolers may want to take advantage of early enrollment for the summer and fall terms at Incredible Years Preschool, Director Shari Schneider said.

Summer Discovery is a four-week program that begins June 5; its main themes this year are pets and oceans. Sessions are scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. and breakfast is served.

Younger children, beginning at age 2-and-a-half, attend on Mondays and Thursdays, while older ones attend Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We have a lot of fun activities planned to add to the children’s learning experiences,” Schneider said. “These will include games, experiments and water-themed days. We also look forward to a visit from the Golden Belt Humane Society.

“Summer Discovery, like all our programs, provides many opportunities for preschoolers to learn, and to practice social and academic skills with their peers. These are extremely valuable experiences,” she added.

The summer term also allows new families to become acquainted with Incredible Years and determine if it is a good fit for their children.

“This is a chance for newcomers to learn about our routine and prepare for the fall term,” Schneider noted. “We also have a lower child-to- teacher ratio in the summer, allowing more one-on- one time.”

The fall semester begins Aug. 17 and classes are held in the afternoons too. Tuition is on a sliding-fee scale based on income.

All Incredible Years programs consider the overall development of a child, Schneider said. This includes imaginative play; social/emotional development; language, literature and communication; arts and sciences; and physical development.

“Parents can be assured our professional staff is highly qualified,” Schneider commented. “But most important, we love teaching and watching the little ones learn.”