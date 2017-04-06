Recent rains providing a boost to Cheyenne Bottoms

Clear skies and sunshine are expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend, but last week’s rain showers brought much needed precipitation to the Golden Belt.

Curtis Wolf, Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director, says the pools of water were on the rise at Cheyenne Bottoms.

Curtis Wolf Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/wolf-april-1.mp3

Wolf says the staff at Cheyenne Bottoms was busy pumping water into other pools for best storage outcomes.

April is a busy month at the wetlands and KWEC with spring migration and scheduled events.

Curtis Wolf Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/wolf-april-2.mp3

Along with Greater Prairie Chicken tour dates throughout the month, the KWEC has the Wings ‘N” Wetlands Birding Festival scheduled for April 28–29.