Pet of the Week – Bandit

Bandit is Male/Neutered, 3 years old, heart worm tested NEG, current vaccines, dewormed, loves people and gets along with other dogs. Has a hard time remembering to do his business outside all the time, sweet personality. For more information, contact the Golden Belt Humane Society on South Hwy 281 in Great Bend, or call (620) 792-4297.
Comments
Ezekiel Bujanda says
I would like dog for my little sister because our dog had in February. So I would like to buy this dog. If anybody would get before me that would be fine because there would other dog to adopt.
