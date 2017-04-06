Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Pet of the Week – Bandit

by 1 Comment

Thank You to our sponsors!
Bandit is Male/Neutered, 3 years old, heart worm tested NEG, current vaccines, dewormed, loves people and gets along with other dogs. Has a hard time remembering to do his business outside all the time, sweet personality. For more information, contact the Golden Belt Humane Society on South Hwy 281 in Great Bend, or call (620) 792-4297.
bandit

Comments

  1. I would like dog for my little sister because our dog had in February. So I would like to buy this dog. If anybody would get before me that would be fine because there would other dog to adopt.

    Current score: 1

    Report this comment

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *