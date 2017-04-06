Linda Dryden Wins Great Bend Post Bracket Challenge Presented By Bauer Computers

With the screen name “Husker”, Linda Dryden placed first in the Great Bend Post Bracket Challenge Presented by Bauer Computers. Linda achieved a high score of 82, correctly predicting both teams that would play for the national championship including North Carolina winning it all. When asked how she did it, she gave all the credit to “good guessing”.

Linda wins a brand new ASUS laptop as her prize. The 2017 Great Bend Post Bracket Challenge was presented by Bauer Computers, and sponsored in part by Best Western Angus Inn, Johnson Electric Motor Winding, P&S Security, and Nex-Tech Wireless.