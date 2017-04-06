Friday Weather

Friday Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.