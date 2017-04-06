Friday Weather

Great Bend Post

A handful of severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, as a storm system and associated dryline and cold front approach from the west. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards. The overall tornado threat appears low at this time.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

