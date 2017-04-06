Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
