Cop Shop (4/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (4/5)

Warrant Arrest

At 12:27 p.m. Tyler Partington was arrested in the 100 block of NE 30 Road for a probation violation.

Non Injury Accident

At 8:09 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at Highway 4 and NE 60 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (4/5)

Theft

At 8:38 a.m. a theft was reported at 3218 Lakin Avenue.

Breathing Problems

At 11:37 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2623 Lakin Avenue.

At 11:40 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt. 401.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 12:04 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1707 Heizer Street.

Hemorrhage / Lacerations

At 1:55 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2100 16th Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 2:47 p.m. an accident was reported at 1500 Kansas Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 3:03 p.m. report of damage to the walls of her residence was made at 805 Adams Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 5:51 p.m. an accident was reported in the 2300 block of 12th Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 7:56 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1441 2nd Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:18 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2302 11th Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 11:38 p.m. Trinidy Whitestar was arrested at 10th Street & Frey Street for no DL.