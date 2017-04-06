The Latest: Kansas Senate moves to keep school property tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over its budget problems and raising taxes to fix them (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
The Kansas Senate has given first-round approval to a bill that would continue a statewide property tax for public schools for another two years.
Senators advanced the measure Thursday on a voice vote. The bill would raise $635 million for schools during the 2017-18 school year and another $663 million for 2018-19.
The Senate planned to take a final vote Friday to determine whether the bill goes to the House.
Kansas has imposed a statewide property tax to raise money for schools since 1992. The Kansas Supreme Court has said the state constitution prohibits lawmakers from imposing it for more than two years at a time.
The tax is $20 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The first $20,000 of a home’s value is exempt.
10:30 a.m.
Republicans legislators in Kansas are divided over a proposal to raise additional revenue with a “flat” personal income tax despite GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s endorsement.
The Republican-controlled Senate was debating an income tax bill Thursday, a day after Brownback said publicly that he would sign it or something similar.
GOP leaders conceded the bill might not pass.
The proposed budget fix would impose a 4.6 percent rate for all filers starting next year. That is the top rate for higher-income earners, and the bill would eliminate the 2.7 percent rate now in place for lower-income filers.
It would end an exemption championed by Brownback for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners.
The measure would raise about $652 million over two years. Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has endorsed a proposal to use a “flat” personal income tax to raise new revenue to fix the state’s serious budget problems.
The conservative Republican governor said in a statement Wednesday that he would sign a bill like one before the state Senate.
It would impose a 4.6 percent rate for all filers starting next year. That is the top rate for higher-income earners, and the bill would eliminate the 2.7 percent rate now in place for lower-income filers.
The bill would also eliminate an income tax exemption for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners that Brownback has championed.
Critics contend the bill would hit middle-class families hardest. It would raise about $690 million over two years. Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion.
Comments
DEWEY BALL says
Why should anybody be happy. This is suppose to bring in something like $677 million over 2 years. We are going in debt to the tune of $1 billion per month.
Tired Taxpayer says
Simple. Quit giving the corporate farmers every tax break under the sun. They get tax breaks, tax credits, subsidies, ridiculous real estate taxation formulas, and bail outs when the pasture burns or hail hits their crop. Those are exactly what insurance is for. Buy it.
The cattle famers in the flint hills burn their pastures every year.
