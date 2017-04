APRIL 6, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE CREAM CANS, 2 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU’S, STOCK TANKS. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 1997 GEO, 2002 FORD TAURUS, 1992 BUICK. 792-2916

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS (9D), FLOOR JACK, MULCHING PLUG. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 24″ CABINET TOP W/SINK/FAUCET, 2 FARM FIELD SPRAYER TIRES 46″. 653-4913

WANTED: SHUFFLE BOARD 18′ 816-682-6141

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE STX RIDING MOWER 46″, 2 CYCLE CULTIVATOR. 562-7506

FOR SALE: 2 MARTY J MOWERS 50″,60″, SPARE ENGINE, WEED EATERS. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: WHEELS & TIRES 245/45/18 282-0424

FOR SALE: RABBIT CAGE, ELECTRIC RANGE, 2000 CHEVY PU W/TOPPER. 786-6965

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE 0 TURN 48″ 27 HP MTR, PARTS FOR A JOHN DEERE LAWN MOWER. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: ARE TOPPER FROM A DODGE DAKOTA, 2 DIRT BIKES, 1998 DODGE RAM PU. 617-4293

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER (LOADED), CRUST BUSTER NO TILL GRILL. 285-5288

WANTED: 60-80 LARGE ALFALFA/GRASS BALES, CARGO STRAPS. 617-3944

FOR SALE: 1987 GMC SUBURBAN, FORD PU TRAILER. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: 150# PIG, WANTED: WIRE PANELS FOR GOATS OR PIGS, 4′ CABINET. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: LITTLE TYKE TOYS, 3 INTERCOM SYSTEMS. WANTED: CHIHUAHUA 617-3505

FOR SALE: 1970 CHEVY REAR END. WANTED: 6-8 SQUARE BALES. 793-8941

FOR SALE: 2000 JEEP WRANGLER W/EXTRAS. 617-9098

FOR SALE: 3-1/2 HP CHAIN SAW, ECHO WEED TRIMMER. 264-0038

FOR SALE: GAS RANGE, ELECTRIC RANGE. 639-2038

FOR SALE: 13 RABBITS (NEW ZEALAND WHITES), FARM FRESH EGGS. 792-5636

FOR SALE: REMINGTON 12 GUAGE MAGNUM EXPRESS, ANTIQUE BABY CARRIAGE. 785-639-6097

FOR SALE: STIHL LEAF BLOWER BG85 491-1570

FOR SALE: 1997 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS (TRANSMISSION ISSUE), HILLSBORO FLATBED, EMERGENCY LIGHT BAR/SIRENS. 785-658-5149

FOR SALE: EXERCISE BIKE, MEN’S BIKE, ELECTRIC ICE CREAM FREEZER. 639-2492

FOR SALE: YELLOW PINE FLOORING. 785-735-4442

FOR SALE: 2011 GMC PU RED IN COLOR. WANTED: MAINTENANCE MAN W/PLUMBING EXPERIENCE. 797-5566

FOR SALE: LOUISIANA SMOKER & GRILL. THE GRILL USES WOOD PELLETS, ITS BRAND NEW AND HAS NEVER BEEN USED. THE ASKING PRICE IS $650.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL 546-3503.

