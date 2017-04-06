3rd earthquake in 3 days reported in north-central Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY – A third earthquake this week hit north-central Kansas on Thursday.
The quake just after noon measured 3.0 and was centered approximately six miles southeast of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The agency reported a 2.7 quake 9 miles southeast of Mankato just after 5:30 Wednesday morning.
Just after 1p.m. Tuesday a 3.4 quake was centered nine miles southeast of Mankato.
On Sunday, the USGS reported a 2.8 earthquake was centered approximately 2 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge at 6:15p.m.
The agency recorded 7 earthquakes in March including a 2.9 quake March 30, near Belle Plaine.
The USGS also recorded 6 earthquakes in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.
There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quake, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments
Tired Taxpayer says
“Darn all of that horizontal drilling and waste water injection”
How many injection wells are there in that area? ZERO
