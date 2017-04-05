GREAT BEND — Wayne E. Swigart, 84, died April 3, 2017, Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Great Bend. Born April 20, 1932 at Blue Rapids, the son of Nolan and Eunice (Craine) Swigart. He married Wilma Martha Erna “Jean” Schroeder Sept. 21, 1957, at Great Bend. She died June 29, 2009. A Great Bend resident since 1956, coming from Blue Rapids, he was a cowboy for Taylor Feeding and was a foreman for the City of Great Bend Parks Department.

Mr. Swigart was a member of Great Bend Saddle Club and was a former member of Eagle’s Aerie #646.

Survivors include two sons, Steve Swigart and his fiancé Amanda Baxter of Great Bend, and Randy Swigart and his wife Kathy of Overland Park; two daughters, Gail Alexander and her husband Gary of Great Bend, and Susan Thornburg and her husband Lance of Great Bend; one sister, Nola Steinert and her husband Dale of Kerrville, Texas; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Swigart and infant James Swigart; and one sister Carla Alderson.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Karl Harmony officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 7-9 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Healing Hearts Ranch or Barton County 4-H Council, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530