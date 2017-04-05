Thursday Weather

Great Bend Post

Warmer and dry weather is expected into the weekend, with highs climbing into the 70s and 80s by Saturday, along with increasing southerly winds.

Thursday

Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

