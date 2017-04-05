Thursday Weather

Thursday
Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
