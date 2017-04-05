Thursday Weather

Thursday Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.