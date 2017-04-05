Softball game postponed, Barton Athletic schedules adjusted

Spring weather has wreaked havoc in athletic scheduling across the state and the Barton Community College athletic calendar continues to be altered.

Wednesday’s Barton softball at Garden City Community College has been pushed back one day to Thursday, April 6, for a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader. The Lady Cougars will then host top ranked Butler Community College on Friday in a 2:00 p.m. twinbill at Cougar Field.

The Cougar baseball team has reschedule its hosting of the junior varsity squad of Bethany College to Tuesday, April 11, for a pair of seven inning games at Lawson-Biggs Field beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The men’s and women’s tennis team’s matches hosting nationally ranked Cowley College have been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 11, with a 12:00 p.m. first serve at the Veteran’s Memorial Park tennis courts.

As a reminder with the unexpected weather changes of the spring season, fans and media are strongly encouraged to visit www.BartonSports.com and/or follow “Barton Sports” via Facebook and Twitter for the latest in schedule changes