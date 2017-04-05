Seaton earns third straight conference honor for Barton baseball

Jarrett Seaton of the Barton Community College baseball team has been awarded the KJCCC Division I Pitcher of the Week honor for the third straight week, sharing the week eight award with Johnson County Community College’s left-hand hurler Davis Schwab.

Normally the day two starter in the Cougars’ four game series weekends, Seaton was presented a big challenge last Friday having his time on the mound pushed up two days earlier due to a pitching staff injury and as weather affected Barton’s recent series with Hutchinson Community College. Adding to the challenge was Seaton would be the focal point of trying to tame the No. 14 ranked Blue Dragons, especially coming after Hutchinson’s 3-1 series opening victory.

Coming off last week’s four-hit shutout of Garden City, Seaton was again solid on the hill limiting the Blue Dragon bats to just four hits, to go along with four strikeouts in seven innings of work leading the Cougars to game two 9-1 win. Sending half of his batters faced back to the dugout on three pitches or less, the Omaha, Nebraska, freshman retired five of the seven leadoff batters with Hutchinson’s lone run coming in the second inning on a leadoff triple followed by a one-out sacrifice fly. Seaton wouldn’t allow a runner past first base the rest of his time on the mound giving Barton the doubleheader split improving to a conference best 7-0 on the year while lowering his ERA to a Jayhawk third best 2.78.

Seaton’s trio of honors marks the fifth weekly conference award for Barton Baseball as fellow hurler Mason Hiser and first baseman Trey Pittman earned the honors in weeks two and three respectively.

