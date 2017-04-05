Report of missing person may be in Barton County area

Kansas Missing & Unsolved Missing posted a flyer on their social media site of a missing person that may be in the Barton County area.

Father Marvin Reif went missing from Protection on April 3, 2017. He walked away from Protection Valley Manor and suffers from mental illness.

Father Reif is 53 years old, is 5’8″, and weighs 265 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Reif was last known to be wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the missing/endangered status of Reif.

If you have information regarding Father Reif’s disappearance or you know of his whereabouts, please call the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department at 620-582-2511.