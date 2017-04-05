Police investigate alleged threat of violence at Kan. high school

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a social media threat against a school

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday police learned of a threat posted to social media site Snapchat.

A 17-year-old male student at Manhattan High School saw a story posted to a 15-year-old boy’s Snapchat account that caused him alarm.

The picture in question had what appeared to be two hand

guns with a caption of “wild” with 3 skull emojis, and additional text stating “Don’t go to school tomorrow”.

A Follow-up investigation by Riley County Police Department’s located 2 realistic looking BB guns at the residence of the 15-year-old suspect.

Police took those BB guns into evidence and police filed a report for aggravated criminal threat.

Manhattan High West Campus gave students the option to stay home from school Wednesday.

Riley County Police Department is also maintaining a heightened presence at the school for the day.